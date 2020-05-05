Bitcoin is trading back above the $9,000 level as traders remain bullish towards the number one crypto ahead of next weeks halving event. Bulls may be aiming to break the $9,480 resistance level today if they can gain traction above the $9,200 level. To the downside, multiple four-hour time frame price closes towards the $8,700 support level could result in heavy BTCUSD selling.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $8,700 level, key resistance is found at the $9,400 and the $10,000 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $8,700, sellers may test the $8,400 and $7,800 support levels.