Bitcoin has staged a minor technical correction after buyers failed to hold price above the technically important $10,000 resistance level. If bulls manage to move price back above the $10,000 level the $10,500 and $11,000 levels remain the next bullish target. Should we see the current pullback continue then BTCUSD sellers will need to move price under the $9,400 level to provoke further losses.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $9,400 level, key resistance is found at the $10,000 and the $10,400 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $9,400, sellers may test the $9,000 and $8,700 support levels.