Bitcoin has fallen towards the $8,000 support level after being rejected from the psychological $10,000 resistance level over the weekend. Going forward, BTCUSD sellers may target the $6,500 level if they can force a breakout below the $8,000 support area this week. Traders that are bullish towards the BTCUSD pair may waiting for price to stabilize back above the $9,400 level.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $8,700 level, key resistance is found at the $9,400 and the $10,000 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $8,700, sellers may test the $8,000 and $7,000 support levels.