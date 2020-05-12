WTI crude oil futures confirmed the double bottom pattern at 10.00 after the jump above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the downward wave from 54.70 to 6.75 at 18.03. The upside tendency in the short-term has now shifted to neutral over the last sessions, remaining below the 61.8% Fibo of 25.00.

If the price jumps above the latter level the way would open for the 26.70 resistance barrier – taken from the latest high – and the 30.00 round number, confirmed by the RSI indicators which is slightly pointing up in the 4-hour chart. Above these levels, the gap from March 9 at 34.00-41.20 would be recouped if the commodity rises higher.

In the negative side, immediate support could be faced from the 20-period simple moving average (SMA) at 24.33 and the 40-period SMA, which currently stands at 23.28. Marginally below this line, the 22.90 barrier and the 200-period SMA at 21.90 could come into focus ahead of the 50.0% Fibo of 21.53. The MACD oscillator is endorsing this view losing its momentum in the positive area.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Overall, the technical indicators are supporting an opposite view and the market has been in a narrow range since May 5. A decisive close above the 26.70 peak could be a sign of the continuation of the short-term bullish picture.