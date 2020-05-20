The EUR/USD has shown two important zones. 1.0988 and 1.0885. A break above or below will either make the trend more bullish or bearish.

If the market drops to 1.0885 we might see a bounce to the upside. Failure to make a bounce will possibly result in the price dropping towards 1.0850 and 1.0785. However, if the market gets to 1.0988, a rejection should target 1.0940 and 1.0885. A break above 1.0988 is heading towards 1.1033. 2-way trading is possible. Depending on the zone reached.