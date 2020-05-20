The Pound sterling is building up gains on the back of a weaker USD.

But, the current price action suggests that the gains might be overdone for the moment.

This comes as there is a confluence of the horizontal resistance level and the trend line around 1.2277.

If price action fails to breakout higher, we suspect a reversal in the near term.

The hidden divergence on the Stochastics oscillator also adds to this view. As a result, there might a pullback soon.

For now, the downside target is at the previous level of 1.2100.

