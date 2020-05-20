During the first half of yesterday’s trading session. The US Dollar declined by 76 basis points or 0.55% against the Canadian Dollar. However, the currency pair regained its lost points at the end of Tuesday’s session.
Currently, the exchange rate is trading near a resistance level formed by the 50– hour simple moving average at 1.3955.
If the resistance level holds, bearish traders would continue to pressure the price lower within the following session.
- advertisement -
But, if the currency exchange rate breaks the 50– hour SMA, a surge towards the 1.4030 area could be expected today.