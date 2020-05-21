Litecoin remains trapped within a tight trading range on Thursday as the cryptocurrency searches for a meaningful breakout. Technical analysis shows that a breakout above the $50.00 level could expose a further rally towards the $57.00 level. The $50.00 resistance level is also important as the LTCUSD pair’s 200-day moving average is currently located around this area.

The LTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $45.00 level, key resistance is found at the $50.00 and the $57.00 levels.

If the LTCUSD pair trades below the $45.00, sellers may test the $37.00 and $32.00 support levels.