The euro currency is giving back a large portion of its weekly gains against the US dollar after the pair broke through the 1.0935 support level. The EURUSD pair is now at risk of falling towards the 1.0860 technical area if the 1.0900 support level is broken. Traders should note that EURUSD bulls need to stabilize the EURUSD pair above the 1.0935 level to encourage the next push towards the 1.1000 level.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.0935 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1000 and 1.1060 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.0935 level, key support is found at the 1.0900 and 1.0860 levels.