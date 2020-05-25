The New Zealand Dollar has declined by 39 pips or 0.64% against the US Dollar since Friday’s trading session. The currency pair breached the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern on Monday morning.

Given that a breakout had occurred, the NZD/USD exchange rate could continue to edge lower within this session. The target would be near a support cluster at the 0.6050 area.

A potential upside reversal could occur from the support cluster formed by the monthly and the weekly PPs and the 200– hour simple moving average during the following trading session.