The euro currency is on the front foot as prices once again rose to test the 1.1000 level.

A brief breakout above this level led prices to intraday highs of 1.1030 before settling back under 1.1000.

Despite attempts to push higher, price action remains questionable.

Unless there is a strong breakout, the current moves could quickly fade away.

Alternately, if EURUSD manages to establish support near the 1.1000 level, this could give the upside a bit of a push.

The next main level of interest is at 1.1132.