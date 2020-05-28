The euro currency is on the front foot as prices once again rose to test the 1.1000 level.
A brief breakout above this level led prices to intraday highs of 1.1030 before settling back under 1.1000.
Despite attempts to push higher, price action remains questionable.
Unless there is a strong breakout, the current moves could quickly fade away.
Alternately, if EURUSD manages to establish support near the 1.1000 level, this could give the upside a bit of a push.
The next main level of interest is at 1.1132.