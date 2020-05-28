Gold prices are pushing lower after the precious metal failed to find support at 1717.65.

The breakdown below this level has led to gold falling over 0.80% intraday.

Prices are now trading off a minor support level at 1696.50.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

If this level holds, we expect some consolidation with the price levels.

Alternatively, a break down below 1696.50 will see gold prices falling back to lower support near 1671.95.

This will mark a much-anticipated correction in gold prices in the longer-term horizon.