The euro currency is appearing increasingly bullish against the US dollar, with the pair continuing to press against the 1.1000 resistance level. EURUSD bulls now need to break above the 1.1030 level to encourage technical buying towards the 1.1070 resistance level. Short-term traders will only start to turn bearish towards the EURUSD pair if the 1.0950 support level is broken.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.0950 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1030 and 1.1070 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.0950 level, key support is found at the 1.0935 and 1.0900 levels.