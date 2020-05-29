Ethereum is starting to rally back towards the April monthly trading high, as the second largest cryptocurrency stabilizes above the $220.00 level. The $235.00 and $250.00 resistance levels are the key upside targets that ETHUSD bulls are focusing on. Due to its positive correlation, continued gains in the BTCUSD pair towards the $10,000 level should be considered positive for the Ethereum.

The ETHUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $210.00 level, key resistance is found at the $235.00 and the $250.00 levels.

If the ETHUSD pair trades below the $210.00, sellers may test the $190.00 and $175.00 support levels.