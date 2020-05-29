The euro currency is testing towards the 1.1100 resistance level against the US dollar, as the pair continues its strong upside breakout. Traders will be attempting to perform a positive weekly and monthly price close for the EURUSD pair today. Medium-term technical analysis shows that the 1.1060 level is a key technical support area that EURUSD bulls must continue to defend.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1010 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1110 and 1.1130 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1010 level, key support is found at the 1.0970 and 1.0930 levels.