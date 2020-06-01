EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1088

The pair managed to break the resistance at 1.1078 and the forecast is for this upward trend to continue and for the pair to move towards the next important resistance at 1.1140. First support is the mentioned level at 1.1078, followed by 1.0998. Today, investors’ attention will be focused on the speech of the US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell at 15:00 GMT.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.1140 1.1140 1.1080 1.1000 1.1180 1.1240 1.0920 1.0880

USD/JPY

Current level – 107.37

The currency pair started the trading session with a decline and reached the lower limit of the narrow range of 107.30-108.00, in which the pair has been trapped for 10 days. If the yen rises further against the dollar and the price manages to break and stay below the support at 107.30, we can expect a continuation of this downward movement.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 108.06 110.00 107.37 106.80 109.20 111.64 106.80 106.45

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.2326

The pair managed to stay above the support at 1.2298 after breaking it yesterday and this signals the resumption of the upward movement as the pair is expected to test the next important resistance at 1.2366, followed by 1.2465. The first support is the mentioned level at 1.2298.