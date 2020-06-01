Bitcoin has started to trade on the defensive after the number one cryptocurrency found strong technical resistance from the $9,800 level. Buyers may be looking to enter into the prevailing BTCUSD bullish trend this week around the $9,300 support area. The daily time frame continues to show that the $10,500 resistance level remains a valid upside target for BTCUSD bulls this week.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $9,100 level, key resistance is found at the $9,800 and the $10,000 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $9,100, sellers may test the $8,700 and $8,500 support levels.