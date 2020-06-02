The EUR/JPY is building a triangle pattern in a large uptrend. Price was able to break above the Wizz 7 target. This indicates that an uptrend continuation is likely.

The EUR/JPY uptrend is clear when reviewing the moving averages (MAs): all of them are bullish aligned. Price has used the 21 ema zone (high & low) several times as a bouncing spot. The current triangle pattern could indicate another continuation. The wave count also suggests a potential wave 4 and wave 5 continuation (purple).

The main obstacle is the 120 round resistance level. Price will need to break that zone before a continuation towards Wizz 8 at 121 becomes feasible. The 176.4% Fib target at 120.25 could also cause a small pullback. A failure to break 120 could also indicate a larger pullback. But price remains in an uptrend as long as price stays above support (green box). A break below it invalidates the uptrend (red x).