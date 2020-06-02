The US Dollar has declined by 1.52% against the Swiss Franc since last week’s trading sessions. The currency pair tested the lower boundary of a descending channel pattern at 0.9580 on June 1.

All things being equal, the USD/CHF exchange rate could make a retracement towards the 0.9680 during the following trading sessions.

However, technical indicators demonstrate that the currency exchange rate will most likely continue to decline within this week’s trading sessions. A breakout through the lower boundary of a descending channel pattern could occur.