Ethereum has staged a strong pullback from the $250.00 resistance level after a leading cryptocurrency exchange went offline. Medium-term ETHUSD dip-buyers may look to initiate fresh long positions from either the $225.00 level or the $217.00 level. It is important to note that the ETHUSD pair could test the $300.00 area if the $250.00 resistance level is overcome.

The ETHUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $270.00 level, key resistance is found at the $250.00 and the $275.00 levels.

If the ETHUSD pair trades below the $217.00, sellers may test the $200.00 and $190.00 support levels.