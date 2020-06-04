The euro currency is holding steady, rising to new three-month highs on Wednesday.
The gains come after the euro successfully broke past the 1.1132 level.
At the current pace, price could reach up to 1.1400 within a short span of time.
However, given the strong rally and little retracements, the currency pair is at risk of a correction.
A move lower will open the price level near 1.1132 and a break down below this price level then sees the euro falling further to 1.1000.
The ECB meeting will likely be the catalyst.