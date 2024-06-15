Sat, Jun 15, 2024 @ 06:08 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsFundamental AnalysisWeekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Inflation Cools as Summer Begins

Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Inflation Cools as Summer Begins

Wells Fargo Securities
By Wells Fargo Securities

Summary

United States: Inflation Cools as Summer Begins

  • A bevy of soft inflation data for May fueled optimism that the Federal Reserve will begin cutting rates at the September FOMC meeting. On Wednesday, the May CPI data showed that consumer prices were unchanged in the month, the first flat reading for the CPI since July 2022. Excluding food and energy, core CPI increased by a “low” 0.2% (0.16% before rounding), the smallest monthly increase since August 2021.
  • Next week: Retail Sales (Tue.), Industrial Production (Tue.), Existing Home Sales (Fri.)

International: Bank of Japan Holds Steady, but Signals Further Normalization Ahead

  • The Bank of Japan (BoJ) did not announce any new concrete policy measures at its meeting this week, but did signal the likelihood of further policy normalization ahead. The BoJ said the virtuous cycle between wages and prices is continuing to intensify, and that it would decide on a detailed plan for the reduction in the pace of its bond purchases. We also expect the BoJ to eventually hike its policy rate further, but not until the October meeting.
  • Next week: China Retail Sales & Industrial Output (Mon.), Reserve Bank of Australia (Tue.), Bank of England (Thu.)

Interest Rate Watch: FOMC Maintains Its Measured Approach to Easing

  • There wasn’t much surprise that came out of the FOMC’s June monetary policy meeting this week. The Committee left rates unchanged, and now expects higher inflation and less easing this year than previously. It remains a close call between one and two 25 bps rate cuts this year.

Topic of the Week: Idiosyncratic Risks Weigh on Latin America’s Financial Markets

  • This week, Latin American financial markets—particularly currency markets—came under pressure. We can point to the election surprise in Mexico as the originator of regional market volatility; however, additional policy uncertainty in countries such as Brazil and Colombia also contributed to new volatility in local markets.

Full report here.

Wells Fargo Securities
Wells Fargo Securitieshttp://www.wellsfargo.com/
Wells Fargo Securities Economics Group publications are produced by Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, a U.S broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and the Securities Investor Protection Corp. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, distributes these publications directly and through subsidiaries including, but not limited to, Wells Fargo & Company, Wells Fargo Bank N.A, Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities International Limited. The information and opinions herein are for general information use only. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC does not guarantee their accuracy or completeness, nor does Wells Fargo Securities, LLC assume any liability for any loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions. Such information and opinions are subject to change without notice, are for general information only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sales of any security or as personalized investment advice. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC is a separate legal entity and distinct from affiliated banks and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company © 2010 Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

The Most Traded Currencies in Foreign Exchange

Times To Trade

Your Trading Plan Is Essential

ECN Forex Trading Explained

5 Surefire Ways You Can End the Year on a Positive...

Fixed Or Moving Stop Losses

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.