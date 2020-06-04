The Pound sterling maintains a steady uptrend as price action briefly faltered near 1.2594.

However, a quick recovery should put the currency pair on track for further gains.

The next main target for GBPUSD is the 1.2643 level. This marks the highs from April 30 th .

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

There could be further gains if price manages to break past this level.

Alternately, resistance might form near this level which opens the downside risk for the GBPUSD currency pair.

The lower support level near 1.2424 remains within sight amid this scenario