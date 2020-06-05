The euro currency managed to maintain its bullish momentum.

Prices are now up for nine consecutive daily sessions as EURUSD approaches the 1.1400 handle.

Lack of any pullback, however, is likely going to see a correction in the price at some point.

For the moment, with the bullish momentum intact, further gains are likely to follow through.

In the near term, any dips will most likely attract new buyers into the market.

The minor support can be seen at 1.1235 which will most likely offer a rebound.