WTI Crude oil prices are trading in the green after prices nearly closed flat on Wednesday.

However, the current recovery is still below Wednesday’s highs. A breakout above 38.15 will potentially validate further gains in the commodity.

At the current pace, oil prices are on track to hit the key level of $40 a barrel.

- advertisement -

Following this, the next main price point is at 42.00 which held up as support months before.

Thus, a retest of this level could see resistance forming if there is a failure to breakout higher.

To the downside, the price level of 33.66 will be key to stall the commodity from further declines.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.