Fri, Jun 14, 2024 @ 05:55 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisElliott Wave Intraday Analysis on DAX Looking for Support Soon

Elliott Wave Intraday Analysis on DAX Looking for Support Soon

Elliott Wave Forecast
By Elliott Wave Forecast

Short Term Elliott Wave in DAX suggests the Index is correcting cycle from 4.19.2024 low. The rally from 4.19.2024 low ended wave 1 at 18892.92. Wave 2 pullback is currently in progress as a double three Elliott Wave structure. Down from wave 1, wave (a) ended at 18515.84 and wave (b) ended at 18855.05. Wave (c) lower ended at 18394.43 which completed wave ((w)) in higher degree. Wave ((x)) unfolded as an expanded flat Elliott Wave structure. Up from wave ((w)), wave (a) ended at 18697.09 and wave (b) ended at 18365.53. Wave (c) higher ended at 18784.65 which completed wave ((x)) in higher degree.

The Index has resumed lower in wave ((y)). Down from wave ((x)), wave (w) ended at 18359.42 and wave (x) rally ended at 18652.90. Wave (y) lower is now in progress to complete wave ((y)) of 2 in higher degree. The Index has reached the extreme area from wave 1 peak. This area of support is at 100% – 161.8% Fibonacci extension of wave ((w)), which comes at 17981 – 18287.2. From this area, the Index should turn and resume higher or at minimum rally in 3 waves.

DAX 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

DAX Elliott Wave Video

YouTube

By loading the video, you agree to YouTube’s privacy policy.
Learn more

Load video

Elliott Wave Forecast
Elliott Wave Forecasthttps://elliottwave-forecast.com
ElliottWave-Forecast has built its reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, Cycles, Proprietary Pivot System, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 52 instruments including Forex majors & crosses, Commodities and a number of Equity Indices from around the World. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary Actionable Trade Setups, Market Overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & Weekly Wave Counts. Weekend Webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Elliott Wave Setup videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.