During the first half of Tuesday’s trading session, the US Dollar surged by 119 pips or 0.89% against the Canadian Dollar. However, the currency pair lost the earlier gains at the end of the US session on Tuesday.

Everything thing being equal, the USD/CAD exchange rate could continue to edge lower during the following trading session. The possible target for bearish traders would be at the 1.3350 area.

Though, the daily support level at 1.3358 could provide support for the currency exchange rate within this session.