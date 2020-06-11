Gold has made a big bullish bounce after the FOMC statement yesterday. Dovish FED helped the bullish move and the price bounced off W H3 camarilla pivot.

Safe haven flight into GOLD just continued the prolongued Gold uptrend. We can see that the dip has been bought and the price is getting close to M H3 level. In this scenario, bounce is possible at 1705 and 1726 towards 1755. If the price gets to 1755-60 we might expect a pullback towards 1726 again. Watch for price levels and reactions in the zone.