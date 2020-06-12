Oil prices are down over 8% intraday on Thursday. The commodity briefly made an attempt to push higher but it only resulted in a lower high forming.

This eventually saw oil prices breaking past the initial support at 37.67.

The close below this support is now putting pressure on oil prices.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

We expect the declines to send oil prices toward the 34.42 level where support will be most likely tested.

A rebound off this support area will, however, keep prices range-bound within the 37.67 and 34.42 levels in the near term.