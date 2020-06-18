Bitcoin has been consolidating in its narrowest daily price range of the month so far, as traders await the next major directional move. Dip-buyers may use any pullbacks towards the $9,200 level as an opportunity to enter the bullish medium-term trend. If the $9,300 support level is broken then the BTCUSD pair could slip towards the $9,150 technical area.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $9,550 level, key resistance is found at the $10,100 and the $10,500 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $9,550 level, sellers may test the $9,300 and $9,150 support levels.