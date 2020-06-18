The British pound is starting to weaken against the US dollar, as traders anticipate bearish commentary from the Bank of England later today. A loss of the 1.2500 support level could start a bearish breakdown towards the 1.2330 level over the medium-term. To the upside, gains towards the 1.2710 area remain possible if the bulls can defend the 1.2500 technical support area.

