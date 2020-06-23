Bitcoin is on the rise alongside the broader cryptocurrency market after bulls returned from the $9,400 support area on Monday. BTCUSD buyers could be aiming for the $10,100 area this week, although the $10,500 resistance level remains the wider upside target. A loss of the $9,000 support level is currently required for medium-term bears to return to the market.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $9,600 level, key resistance is found at the $10,000 and the $10,500 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $9,600 level, sellers may test the $9,000 and $8,400 support levels.