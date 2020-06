Pivot (invalidation): 0.6900

Our preference Long positions above 0.6900 with targets at 0.6935 & 0.6960 in extension.

Alternative scenario Below 0.6900 look for further downside with 0.6855 & 0.6835 as targets.

Comment The break above 0.6900 is a positive signal that has opened a path to 0.6935.