The euro currency has rallied towards the 1.1300 level against the US dollar, following the release of strong French PMI Services data this morning. Bulls need to maintain a price above the 1.1270 to encourage further gains towards the 1.1330 resistance level. Looking at the downside, EURUSD sellers may start to target the 1.1240 level if the 1.1270 support level is broken.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1240 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1300 and 1.1330 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1240 level, key support is found at the 1.1210 and 1.1180 levels.