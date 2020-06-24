Ethereum has broken above long-term trendline resistance on the daily time frame as the recent rally in the cryptocurrency continues. The $250.00 resistance level is the next big technical area that ETHUSD bulls need to move above on an intraday basis. Medium-term bulls may be aiming for a major technical test of the $300.00 resistance level if the trendline breakout holds.

The ETHUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $247.00 level, key resistance is found at the $250.00 and the $285.00 levels.

If the ETHUSD pair trades below the $247.00, sellers may test the $240.00 and $230.00 support levels.