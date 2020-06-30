The EUR/USD is at the important level and we might see either a bounce or break below. Ranging markets conditions still prevail.

The EUR/USD has been trapped within the range as 1.1200 zone still resists. We have the important zone within 1.1200 and at this point we might see a push to the upside or a break below. If the market breaks 1.1200, next is 1.1188 followed by 1.1168. Below 1.1168 a stronger momentum down is expected towards 1.1118. Above 1.1200, 1.1227 is next followed by 1.1240 and 1.1267. Only above 1.1267 we should see 1.1316 again.