During the first part of Wednesday’s trading session, the common European currency declined by 102 pips against the Japanese Yen. But, the currency pair recovered some of the lost points by the end of the trading day.

All things being equal, the EUR/JPY exchange rate could continue to edge higher within this session. The potential target for bullish traders will be near the 121.60 level.

However, the weekly resistance level at 121.13 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate during the following trading session.