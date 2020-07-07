The EUR/USD is dropping as suggested on my live webinars and analyses. The last signal was a sell at 1.1325.

Overbought conditions have made the EUR/USD drop from the yesterday’s top. 1.1260 is very important now. A bounce off that level should make the pair go up possibly retesting 1.1350 zone and breaking it higher towards 1.1409. However a break below 1.1260 will go for 1.1240 and below 1.1203 is possible. At this point the price is still supported but watch for the break or bounce.