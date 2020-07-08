The precious metal is making the final push towards the 1800 handle. Price action is gaining momentum as gold is a few points away from the elusive price target.

The Stochastics oscillator is also showing renewed momentum to the upside.

However, we could expect some profit-taking at this level. This means that gold prices might be at risk of a pullback.

Initial support can be seen at the recent swing high point of 1787.

A close below this level will see gold prices pushing down to the 1760 handle.

