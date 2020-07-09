The euro currency has given back a portion of its trading against the US dollar currency, following a strong reversal from the 1.1370 level. If EURUSD bulls can overcome the 1.1370 resistance level, then further gains towards the 1.1400 level remain possible. Repeated failure to overcome the 1.1370 level may result in the EURUSD pair falling back towards the 1.1290 support area.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1290 level, key support is found at the 1.1270 and 1.1250 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1290 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1370 and 1.1400 levels