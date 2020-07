The precious metal gave up nearly half the gains from the previous day.

After rising briefly above the 1800 level, gold prices are down about 0.5% on Thursday.

Currently, price action is challenging the 1800 level. Given the psychological importance of this level, we could see some consolidation taking place.

A close below 1800 could accelerate the declines down to the 1786 level where support could be established.