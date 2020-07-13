The New Zealand Dollar surged by 34 points or 0.52% against the US Dollar on Friday. The 100– hour simple moving average guided the currency pair during Friday’s trading session.

Today’s session began with a bearish momentum, and by mid-day, a breakout occurred through the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern.

Given that a breakout had occurred, a decline towards the 200– hour SMA at 0.6536 could be expected today.

However, technical indicators suggest that the currency exchange rate could continue to trade bullish within this session.

