The euro currency has started to correct lower against the US dollar after the pair hit 1.1450 during yesterday US trading session. The EURUSD pair is starting to trade more cautiously, ahead of today’s policy meeting from the European Central Bank. A technical correction back towards the 1.1320 support area may take if bulls fail to break past the 1.1450 resistance barrier.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1390 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1450 and 1.1500 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1390 level, key support is found at the 1.1370 and 1.1320.