The British pound appears increasingly weak against the US dollar currency, with the pair unable to rally back towards the 1.2600 resistance level. The GBPUSD pair may fall towards the 1.2460 support level if sellers are able to break through the 1.2500 technical area. To the upside, bulls need to move price above the 1.2580 resistance level to increase technical buying towards the GBPUSD pair.

If the GBPUSD pair trades above the 1.2580 level, key resistance is found at the 1.2620 and 1.2660 levels.

The GBPUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.2580 level, key support is found at the 1.2500 and 1.2460 levels.