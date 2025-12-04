AUDUSD Wave Analysis

AUDUSD: ⬆️ Buy

AUDUSD broke daily Falling Wedge

Likely to rise to resistance level 0.6615

AUDUSD currency pair recently broke the resistance trendline of the daily Falling Wedge from the middle of September.

The breakout of this Falling Wedge continues the active short-term correction ii, which stared earlier from the key multi-month support level 0.6420 (which has been reversing the price from May).

Given the clear daily uptrend, AUDUSD currency pair can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 0.6615 (target price for the completion of the active wave ii).