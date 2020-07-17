Bitcoin remains under pressure on Friday, as the number one cryptocurrency struggles to rally away from the $9,100 technical support area. Lower time frame analysis shows that the BTCUSD pair is trapped within a triangle pattern between the $9,080 and $9,270 levels. Watch out for a powerful directional move in the BTCUSD pair once a breakout from the triangle pattern takes place.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $9,275 level, key resistance is found at the $9,475 and the $9,800 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $9,275 level, sellers may test the $9,080 and $8,800 levels