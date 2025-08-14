S&P 500 Wave Analysis

S&P 500: ⬆️ Buy

S&P 500 broke key resistance level 6435.00

Likely to rise to resistance level 6600.00

S&P 500 index recently broke above the key resistance level 6435.00, which stopped the previous intermediate impulse wave (3) in July.

The breakout of the resistance level 6435.00 continues the active intermediate impulse wave (5) from the start of August.

Given the overriding daily uptrend, S&P 500 index can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 6600.00, coinciding with the daily up channel from May.