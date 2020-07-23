The EUR/USD bulls remain strong after pushing above the resistance trend lines (dotted purple). The momentum seems to be a wave 3 (purple), which indicates more bullishness after the wave 4 pullback is completed.

The EUR/USD is expected to complete the wave 4 (purple) pullback at the FIbonacci support levels (green box). The wave 4 is usually shallow, but even a retracement towards the bottom of the uptrend channel and 6.8% Fib is possible (blue box). Only a break below the channel and the top of wave 1 plus 144 ema close would invalidate (red x) the bullish outlook.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The EUR/USD bounce at 1.1525-50 could create a push higher to the next target zone at 1.1650. A continuation of the uptrend would aim at targets in the 1.1725-1.18 zone. This is when a larger bearish retracement could emerge.