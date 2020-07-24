Yesterday, the XAU/USD exchange rate exceeded the 1,890.00 level. During Friday morning, the rate consolidated near the given level.

From the one hand, it is likely that yellow metal could continue to extend gains against the US Dollar in the nearest future, as the commodity could gain support from the 55-hour SMA near 1,874.00.

On the other hand, it is likely that gold could trade sideways against the Greenback in the 1,880.00/1,900.00 area within the following trading session.