The cross dips on Tuesday after bulls got trapped above 0.9113 Fibo barrier (76.4% of 0.9175/0.6937), with long upper shadows of several daily candles, signaling stall.

Fresh weakness cracked 10DMA (0.9080) and pressure pivotal Fibo support at 0.9067 (38.2% of 0.8937/0.9147).

Break and close below this level would sideline bullish bias and may spark deeper pullback towards 0.9042 (50% retracement / converged 20/30DMA’s), with stronger bearish acceleration to threaten next key level at 0.9017 (Fibo 61.8% of 0.8937/0.9147).

Fading bullish momentum and south heading RSI / Stochastic on daily chart, support scenario, but failure to clear 0.9067 Fibo support would keep alive hopes for fresh attempts higher.

Res: 0.9098; 0.9119; 0.9134; 0.9147

Sup: 0.9067; 0.9042; 0.9017; 0.9000